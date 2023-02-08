EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months.

“It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said Martin County Sheriff John Kirk. “There’s just so many doing it. When you have people getting by with it, they see their buddy getting by with it, then they start doing it.”

Kirk said people are getting the copper through cable and phone lines.

He said people are cutting the lines, retrieving the copper and then selling it to scrap yards for up to $4 a pound.

“With what they’re making, they might be making $200 or $300 off the copper they steal tonight, but it might cost the phone company $10,000 or $15,000 to put it back,” said Kirk.

This can ultimately cause customers to pay more for their bill, but it can also cost people in the area much more than that.

“My chief deputy was there investigating an elderly man who has a lot of health issues, he actually broke down and cried and he said, ‘I don’t have access to a phone. I’m a sick man and I don’t have access to a phone and I’m afraid that if they keep cutting our phone lines, that when I need an ambulance, I’ll die before they get here,’” he said.

Those with the sheriff’s office said, without the man power to fully assess this issue, they need help from the community.

“If they see anything suspicious, anybody around power lines that are not marked AT&T, AEP, or a power company, that look like they’re tampering with or cutting the lines to call us immediately,” said Chris Kidd, Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

Officials said this responsibility also falls on the scrap yards. If they fail to report someone trying to sell stolen copper, Sheriff Kirk said there will be consequences for them as well.

