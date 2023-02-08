Eighteen mountain cheer squads set to compete at UCA Nationals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eighteen high school mountain cheer teams will head to Orlando to compete in the UCA National High School Cheer Competition.

Two mountain squads will look to defend their 2022 National Title - Pikeville in Small Varsity DII and Pulaski County in Medium Varsity DII.

All of the NHSCC can be streamed through a Varsity TV subscription. Below is the schedule for Friday.

Betsy Layne - Medium DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “A” Prelims, 9:17 a.m., Arena North

Middlesboro - Small DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “B” Prelim, 10:22 a.m., Arena North

Corbin - Medium DII Gameday “A” Prelim, 11:03 a.m., Visa Athletic Center

Clay County - Small DII Non-Tumbling “B” Prelim, 12:57 p.m., Arena South

North Laurel - Small DI Gameday “B” Prelim, 1:56 p.m., Arena East

Southwestern - Small DI “C” Prelim, 2:07 p.m., Arena West

Knox Central - Medium DII Gameday “B” Prelim, 2:40 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Corbin - Small DII “A” Prelims, 3:52 p.m., Arena South

Pikeville - Small DII “D” Prelims, 4:55 p.m., Arena South

South Laurel - Small DI “A” Prelim, 5:06 p.m., Arena South

Lawrence County - Medium DII “B” Prelim, 5:40 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Somerset - Small Coed Gameday “A” Prelim, 5:48 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

Perry Central - Small DII “E” Prelim, 7:32 p.m., Arena South

Pulaski County - Medium DII “B” Prelim, 7:35 p.m., State Farm Field House

Somerset - Medium DII “D” Prelim, 7:45 p.m., State Farm Field House

Floyd Central - Medium DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “B” Prelim, 8:33 p.m., Arena North

Below is the schedule for Saturday.

Rockcastle County - Large DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 2:18 p.m., Arena North

Belfry - Super DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 3:47 p.m., Arena North

Harlan County - Super DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 4:17 p.m., Arena North

Pike Central - Large DII Semis, 8:38 p.m., Visa Athletic Center

