Eighteen mountain cheer squads set to compete at UCA Nationals
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eighteen high school mountain cheer teams will head to Orlando to compete in the UCA National High School Cheer Competition.
Two mountain squads will look to defend their 2022 National Title - Pikeville in Small Varsity DII and Pulaski County in Medium Varsity DII.
All of the NHSCC can be streamed through a Varsity TV subscription. Below is the schedule for Friday.
Betsy Layne - Medium DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “A” Prelims, 9:17 a.m., Arena North
Middlesboro - Small DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “B” Prelim, 10:22 a.m., Arena North
Corbin - Medium DII Gameday “A” Prelim, 11:03 a.m., Visa Athletic Center
Clay County - Small DII Non-Tumbling “B” Prelim, 12:57 p.m., Arena South
North Laurel - Small DI Gameday “B” Prelim, 1:56 p.m., Arena East
Southwestern - Small DI “C” Prelim, 2:07 p.m., Arena West
Knox Central - Medium DII Gameday “B” Prelim, 2:40 p.m., Visa Athletic Center
Corbin - Small DII “A” Prelims, 3:52 p.m., Arena South
Pikeville - Small DII “D” Prelims, 4:55 p.m., Arena South
South Laurel - Small DI “A” Prelim, 5:06 p.m., Arena South
Lawrence County - Medium DII “B” Prelim, 5:40 p.m., Visa Athletic Center
Somerset - Small Coed Gameday “A” Prelim, 5:48 p.m., Visa Athletic Center
Perry Central - Small DII “E” Prelim, 7:32 p.m., Arena South
Pulaski County - Medium DII “B” Prelim, 7:35 p.m., State Farm Field House
Somerset - Medium DII “D” Prelim, 7:45 p.m., State Farm Field House
Floyd Central - Medium DII Non-Tumbling Gameday “B” Prelim, 8:33 p.m., Arena North
Below is the schedule for Saturday.
Rockcastle County - Large DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 2:18 p.m., Arena North
Belfry - Super DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 3:47 p.m., Arena North
Harlan County - Super DII Non-Tumbling Gameday Semis, 4:17 p.m., Arena North
Pike Central - Large DII Semis, 8:38 p.m., Visa Athletic Center
