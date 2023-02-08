Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school.

“By the end of the four courses, they should be pretty comfortable with basic cell and molecular biology, microbiology working with bacteria and antibiotics, epidemiology tracking diseases so the human body and how it works in general and some of the newer biomedical innovations as well,” said teacher Corynn McAtee.

The program is only taught at a few school across West Virginia and Wayne High was the first school to offer it.

The program opens the eyes of students to opportunities they did not know were out there.

“Something this program does a really good job of is highlighting a variety of careers, not just physician and nurse but a really broad variety of careers within biomedicine,” said McAtee.

Each of the four classes have a specific focus.

“The juniors did a big forensic project trying to determine the cause of death if a fictitious character using a variety of technology like DNA technology, fingerprinting, toxicology,” said McAtee. “And the seniors learned how to grow bacteria and isolate it to create pure cultures, and then test different antibiotics to see which one would be the most effective.”

McAtee says it’s rewarding to see how students start the program and then how they end.

“They definitely start very timid and nervous to work with the equipment. They don’t want to break it. They don’t want to do something wrong. They ask me a lot of questions,” she said. “Then they become really self sufficient. They’re able to read a lab protocol and carry out the lab, work with each other to problem solve, and troubleshoot.”

Currently the program has 14 juniors and 14 seniors. To get into the program, students have to be interested in the medical field and go through an interview process.

McAtee says it help students figure out if they want to continue in a medical field in college, or decided another career path is best.

“It really gets the wheels turning, and it gets them thinking and it can really help point them in the direction that’s best for them,” she said.

Senior Maddie Browning says she always knew she wanted to go into the medical field, but was not sure what area.

“I’ve kind of been on the fence of what I wanted to do,” she said.

Now, she knows she wants to be a nurse, and is going to Marshall University in the fall.

“I got in eight hours of biology through Marshall University through taking this course, so I am almost starting as a sophomore at Marshall,” said Browning.

For senior Chace Thompson, it’s shown him he wants to pursue another career.

“I’m leaving it with a whole new skill set a whole new perspective on science,” he said. “It made me more aware that I don’t want to be in the science field but it’s also been a rewarding experience. The course is rigorous and challenging.”

At the end of their senior year, students have to present a major research project to members of the biomedical community in West Virginia.

