Active weather pattern returns to the mountains

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some rain chances return to the region today, but the big story continues to be our spring preview with the temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Our temperatures overachieved for the 4th day in a row on Tuesday and I would not be surprised to see that happen again today. We did end up with less cloud cover than I expected late in the day, but I don’t think anyone is going to complain about that. This morning, we will start in the upper 40s and low 50s, but this time, it looks like the clouds will be with us. Spotty to scattered chances for showers will be around at times, so it’s not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy, just in case.

As for today’s highs, I’m going to give the low to mid-60s a shot once again. We’ll see how it goes.

Tonight, rain chances will pick up the deeper into the night that we get. Temperatures will also bottom out in the low to mid-50s around midnight and then start to climb by tomorrow morning.

Extended Forecast

Thursday can be summed up in one word: Windy. Scattered rain chances will be around in the morning, but models show us trying to clear out by tomorrow afternoon. Southwest winds will give us a real shot at hitting 70 degrees if the skies clear. I’m not ready to commit to that though, so I’m going to forecast 67. Winds will be close to Wind Advisory criteria gusting near 40 mph at times, so we’ll keep you posted if one of those gets issued. Rain wraps up fairly early and skies start to clear out Thursday night. Lows will drop to around 40.

As of right now, Friday looks dry and mild. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds during the day with some spotty rain chances possible Friday night. A cold front will move through and that will take us back toward winter, at least briefly, this weekend. Highs will top out near 60 and drop into the mid-30s overnight.

The model consistency for this weekend is still in flux. Originally, we were supposed to see some rain that could change to wintry mix or snow Friday night into Saturday morning. That has now shifted to Saturday night into Sunday morning. The catch is that it looks like only the southern counties near the Kentucky/Virginia border could see some action now. It bares watching and we will try to pin it down the best we can in the next couple of days.

