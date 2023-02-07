Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.

Chandler was charged with multiple traffic violations, lack of car insurance, possession of a controlled substance - meth, possession of a controlled substance - suboxone, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Mallory assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.