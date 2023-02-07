Two people arrested in Knox County on charges of trafficking and endangerment

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Smith, 42 of Hinkle, and Brittaney Hollin, 24 of Hinkle, after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

The search warrant was conducted at Smith and Hollin’s home on Poplar Road.

During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth, two pill-bottle containers with several schedule II controlled substance tables in each container. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash were located inside the home.

Knox County Sheriff's Office finds loaded handguns, money, meth, glass pipe, etc. in home of Jerry Smith and Brittaney Hollin (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Smith is charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor.

Both Smith and and Hollin were taken and booked to the Knox County Detention Center.

