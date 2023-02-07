Two people arrested in Knox County on charges of trafficking and endangerment
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Smith, 42 of Hinkle, and Brittaney Hollin, 24 of Hinkle, after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.
The search warrant was conducted at Smith and Hollin’s home on Poplar Road.
During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth, two pill-bottle containers with several schedule II controlled substance tables in each container. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash were located inside the home.
Smith is charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor.
Both Smith and and Hollin were taken and booked to the Knox County Detention Center.
