Two people arrested in Knox County on charges of trafficking and endangerment

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Smith, 42 of Hinkle, and Brittaney Hollin, 24 of Hinkle, after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

The search warrant was conducted at Smith and Hollin’s home on Poplar Road.

During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth, two pill-bottle containers with several schedule II controlled substance tables in each container. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash were located inside the home.

Smith is charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor.

Both Smith and and Hollin were taken and booked to the Knox County Detention Center.

