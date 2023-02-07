SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started.

Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning.

Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have reason to believe the fire started on the outside of the structure.

The road was shut down for hours while crews fought the blaze.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call 276-565-0732.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.