Police in Bell County asking for help to find stolen car

Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook(Middlesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county are asking for your help to find a stolen car.

Middlesboro Police say the car in question, a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen on New Year’s Day.

We’re told the car has West Virginia plates with the tag number 08B943.

If you have any information on where the car might be, you are asked to contact the department at 606-248-3636.

