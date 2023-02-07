‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding.

It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.

”In the best of times, you have that gap between those initial funds and when the federal dollars arrive,” he said.

He said the money for initial repairs is unavailable because in a typical disaster homeowners insurance takes care of that, but not during a flood event. Plus, some people in our region do not have savings or access to credit to fall back on.

”Even fundraising, I mean as generous as our local community has been; if you compare the money raised by the state fund for the tornadoes it was $50 million, it was $13 million for the flood, that’s a huge gap,” he added.

During the second portion of the general assembly, which reconvened Tuesday, McReynolds is calling on lawmakers to act by asking them to help fill the gap.

”We’re hopeful, we need them to do what they promised to do when they didn’t fund housing the first time,” he said. “If they don’t, like I say people are going to suffer.”

