‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and...
Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday.

Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers.

Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been debate over how many vacancies exist at any given time, the state has hundreds, if not several thousand vacancies.

“Well, one effect is that districts having to be less choosy when it comes to selecting teacher candidates,” Dr. Glass said. “Some superintendents have told me they feel fortunate to get one applicant for some positions. Districts are also increasingly relying on emergency certifications, which allow people to teach outside of their certification to fill open positions.”

However, some lawmakers say the reasons for that are different based on who is talking to them.

The number one issue that I hear from teachers that have talked to me is they do not feel supported by the administration. They express concerns. Those concerns are largely ignored,” said Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

‘People are going to suffer:’ Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
Alonzo Colson Brown was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the Laurel County Correctional...
Knox County man arrested for possession of meth
Bell Hooks
Good Question: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in our coverage?
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire