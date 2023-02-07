Mild weather continues, rain chances on the way back soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking up the thermostat for the next few days, but we look to pay for it with some scattered showers after today.

Today and Tonight

We will alternate between sunshine and clouds for most of today, with the clouds winning the battle this afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s this morning. Thanks to some southwest winds, we will soar into the low to mid-60s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above what we should be this time of the year. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph or better. I think we stay dry during the daytime hours, outside of a stray shower near the I-64 corridor thanks to the stalled front that is trying to push its way slowly south.

Tonight, some stray chances for rain pick up, but I still think most of us still stay dry. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers will carry us from Wednesday through the rest of the work and school week on Friday. I don’t think any day will be an all-day washout, but the chances are there. Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and fall back into the upper 50s on Friday. A cold front will bring us a shot of colder air into play late Friday and into the weekend. There are some chances for snow and wintry mix late Friday night and early Saturday as temperatures fall to near or just above freezing. We’re still keeping an eye on that.

