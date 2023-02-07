Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one county were busy on Monday night following an incident at a gas station.

Officials with the Harlan Fire Department tell WYMT they responded to the Harlan BP just after 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a Jeep had crashed into several gas pumps. We are told the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and was on the ground nearby.

Store employees had already cut power to the pumps before the first responders arrived to prevent a possible explosion.

Firefighters and EMT’s treated the victim, who was not identified, for a head wound. He was later flown out to Johnson City Medical Center for his injuries.

We do not know his current condition.

No word on what caused the crash.

