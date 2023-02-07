Man hospitalized after Middlesboro stabbing

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being stabbed.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan was called in just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday by the Middlesboro Police Department. Responding troopers found a person with a stab wound at the BP station on 38th Street.

The initial investigation shows that 23-year-old Dakota Spencer and 25-year-old Savanna Sanchez, both of Middlesboro, were driving when a physical argument broke out and Spencer received the stab wound. The vehicle stopped at the gas station and Sanchez called authorities.

Spencer was taken to Middlesboro ARH and then flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for further treatment.

No one was arrested or charged, but the investigation continues.

