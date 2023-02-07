Knox County man arrested for possession of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Colson Brown, 43, of Barbourville Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Brown in business parking lot off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 11 miles south of London after hearing about a complaint of a man who had been asked by business staff to leave and refused to do so.

Deputies conducted an investigation once they arrived at the scene.

They found Brown with possession of hypodermic needles and suspected meth as well as more drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first offense of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

