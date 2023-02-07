Knox County man arrested for possession of meth

Alonzo Colson Brown was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the Laurel County Correctional...
Alonzo Colson Brown was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Colson Brown, 43, of Barbourville Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Brown in business parking lot off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 11 miles south of London after hearing about a complaint of a man who had been asked by business staff to leave and refused to do so.

Deputies conducted an investigation once they arrived at the scene.

They found Brown with possession of hypodermic needles and suspected meth as well as more drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance - first degree, first offense of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Sheriff’s office person of interest arrested during traffic stop
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

Latest News

Bell Hooks
Good Question: Why isn’t bell hooks’ name capitalized in our coverage?
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County
Man seriously injured after crashing into gas station in Harlan County