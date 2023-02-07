Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy.

Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her.

Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties.

Goldy was suspended last September.

The Impeachment Committee chair said today that his behavior was sufficient to warrant removal and now that process will move forward.

The next step if for the House to vote to move forward with the impeachment. If the full House votes to impeach, the case will be prosecuted for the state Senate.

