High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 6, 2023)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - It was a wild night of basketball across all three mountain regions, including some critical inter-district action.

BOYS

Barbourville 65, McCreary Central 59

Bell County 67, Clay County 62

Floyd Central 90, Martin County 84

Jackson City 76, Owsley County 56

Pike Central 94, Phelps 36

Pineville 75, Oneida Baptist 66

Southwestern 76, East Jessamine 64

GIRLS

Knott Central 56, Perry Central 53

Letcher Central 62, Jenkins 34

North Laurel 64, Mercer County 49

Paintsville 56, Morgan County 42

Pikeville 72, East Ridge 16

Rockcastle County 63, Knox Central 58

Somerset 68, Campbellsville 36

South Laurel 73, Jackson County 56

Thomas Walker (Va.) 50, Lynn Camp 43

Whitley County 47, Berea 39

Wolfe County 51, Estill County 47

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Troy L. Johnson
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Pedestrian crash
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened

Latest News

USC won in a match against Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10.
Kentucky receives single vote in AP Top 25
Aden Barnett scores 2,500 point as Magoffin County defeated Martin County, 70-58.
Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett joins 2,500-point club
Basketball returned to Wayland for the first time in over 50 years.
Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots an uncontested three point shot during the first half of an...
Kentucky beats Florida 72-67