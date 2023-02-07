High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 6, 2023)
(WYMT) - It was a wild night of basketball across all three mountain regions, including some critical inter-district action.
BOYS
Barbourville 65, McCreary Central 59
Bell County 67, Clay County 62
Floyd Central 90, Martin County 84
Jackson City 76, Owsley County 56
Pike Central 94, Phelps 36
Pineville 75, Oneida Baptist 66
Southwestern 76, East Jessamine 64
GIRLS
Knott Central 56, Perry Central 53
Letcher Central 62, Jenkins 34
North Laurel 64, Mercer County 49
Paintsville 56, Morgan County 42
Pikeville 72, East Ridge 16
Rockcastle County 63, Knox Central 58
Somerset 68, Campbellsville 36
South Laurel 73, Jackson County 56
Thomas Walker (Va.) 50, Lynn Camp 43
Whitley County 47, Berea 39
Wolfe County 51, Estill County 47
