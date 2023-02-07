High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 6, 2023)

(WYMT) - It was a wild night of basketball across all three mountain regions, including some critical inter-district action.

BOYS

Barbourville 65, McCreary Central 59

Bell County 67, Clay County 62

Floyd Central 90, Martin County 84

Jackson City 76, Owsley County 56

Pike Central 94, Phelps 36

Pineville 75, Oneida Baptist 66

Southwestern 76, East Jessamine 64

GIRLS

Knott Central 56, Perry Central 53

Letcher Central 62, Jenkins 34

North Laurel 64, Mercer County 49

Paintsville 56, Morgan County 42

Pikeville 72, East Ridge 16

Rockcastle County 63, Knox Central 58

Somerset 68, Campbellsville 36

South Laurel 73, Jackson County 56

Thomas Walker (Va.) 50, Lynn Camp 43

Whitley County 47, Berea 39

Wolfe County 51, Estill County 47

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.