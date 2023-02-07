Hazard Save A Lot hosts food drive benefiting local business and patients

SAVE A LOT FOOD DRIVE
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twice a year in the spring and in the fall, Save-A-Lot customers are asked to purchase a $5 food bag to support families and patients in hospice care at Bluegrass Care Navigators.

“A total for 2022 was over $10,000. Our customers and this community gave freely given to us to donate food bags so we could help,” said Save-A-Lot store manager, Billy Roberts.

With the spring Race Against Hunger Food Drive underway as of February 1st., Chas Gayheart with Bluegrass Care Navigators said this ongoing partnership with Save-A-Lot has been a constant blessing to their patients.

“If people could hear the stories, I think they would almost rush down here to help,” said Gayheart. “There have been patients that have said we are always in the house because my husband’s sick. I’m taking care of him, and I don’t get a change to go to the store.”

She added that the Save-A-Lot staff has always gone above and beyond to raise money, fill food bags with specific items the patients need and deliver it to them at Bluegrass Care Navigators.

“Everybody helps load, unload, pack but we’re glad to do it,” said Roberts.

“It has gone above and beyond anything that we ever thought it would. The stacks of food and cases that they bring over, and it’s amazing how quickly that it’s gone because that many people are in need,” added Gayheart.

The current Race Against Hunger Food Drive is open until April 1st. It is part of the 28th annual Save-A-Lot Raceday.

The Raceday is in memory of Aaron Crawford and Gabriel Hensley.

All food drive donations will go to Bluegrass Care Navigators and the cookout and benefit auction proceeds will go to support two community members in need.

The 28th annual Raceday is on April 1st from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Perry County Central High School.

