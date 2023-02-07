First showers move in as unsettled pattern takes over

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a nice start to the work week yesterday with milder air moving in. But clouds and showers are on their way back as an unsettled pattern works into the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our frontal boundary will continue to scoot through the region as we head through tonight. And we will continue to see clouds and showers increase as we head later on into tonight. Lows will be mild as the system pushes in, with middle 40s.

Those scattered showers continue through the day on Wednesday as southwesterly breezes continue to bring milder air into the region. Despite the clouds and rain, we’re still talking about highs in the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances continue overnight, with a low right around 50º.

Late Week and Beyond

The rain chances keep on keeping on as we head later on in the week. Our frontal boundary will have stalled in the region, basically laying out the red carpet for our next disturbance to ride up into the area and bring us a renewed chance for scattered showers on Thursday, especially in the morning. We’re still breezy, with highs ending up in the lower 60s. Friday’s our day in between, with highs staying in the middle 50s with sunshine. However, changes are on the way as soon as Friday night.

That’s when another system, with colder air is on the way into the region. Things will start as a cold rain Friday night, but as lows fall to near freezing we could see some wintry weather try to rear its ugly head again as we head into Saturday. It’s not looking like a huge system right now with highs in the lower 40s...but we’ll keep an eye on it. Things look at least somewhat drier to start next week as highs head back above average.

