Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County

Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Facebook(Hindman Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend.

On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing and in danger of bursting impacting several nearby homes.

When they got to the scene, they found the culprit for the backup was another barrier, this one built by beavers.

Crews managed to break down the dam and pump water out of the body of water before any serious damage was done.

