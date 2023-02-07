EKY business owner: community support is only thing helping them stay afloat following flood

Graphic Impressions
Graphic Impressions(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One prominent Perry County printing business lost everything in the flood, but thanks to endless support from friends, family and other small businesses, the shop is up and running again.

Graphic Impressions in Bulan experienced a total loss in the flood, losing thousands of dollars in equipment all while threatening the livelihood of the business’s owners and workers.

Graphic Impressions owner Billy Moore said although orders are coming in, the company can only do 20 percent of what they were once able to do.

”We’ve got a 10-cutter automatic embroidery machine, which I found out to replace is more than $100,000 dollars,” said Moore. “We’re trying to fix it, but you can’t even get no help. You tell the company that built it that you’ve flooded, they won’t talk to you. I was actually told ‘we’re not interested in helping you.’”

Although things have not always been easy for Graphic Impressions staff following the flood, Moore said he cannot help but feel blessed because things could have been much worse for him, his family, or for the business.

