Business leaders meet in Pike County to discuss economic issues

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders and members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (SEKC) met in Pikeville on Tuesday to discuss economic issues plaguing the healthcare industry across the country.

“We have people from education, local government, healthcare, just a great representation of the community,” said SEKC President Jordan Gibson. “A lot of them are working together on partnerships, you know, they’re all members of the chamber, and it’s just a great way to see them here together and working with each other.”

At the meeting, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) President and CEO Donovan Blackburn talked about rural healthcare, how it impacts the economy, and the situation many rural healthcare providers are facing.

“About two thirds of all rural hospitals across the nation right now are operating in the red,” said Blackburn. “That’s very alarming, that’s alarming for so many different reasons, because when you look at healthcare, and that’s why the business community was here, is that they rely upon what we provide.”

Blackburn also highlighted the importance of the healthcare industry in Eastern Kentucky and the impacts it has on economies at a city, county, and regional level.

“Healthcare plays an important role in the economy as an economic driver,” said Blackburn. “You know, we represent over $230 million in salaries that are reinvested back in our community.”

Men and women in business convening for a common goal. Solving issues the healthcare industry faces throughout the region.

“All coming together working collaboratively in a way to be able to solve this crisis and to offer incentives and opportunities for people within the region to be able to go to school in the region and to stay in the region,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn also said the nationwide nursing shortage is also partly to blame for the healthcare crisis, which forces hospitals to spend more money paying travel nurses rather than educating and hiring nurses close to home.

