The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools.

The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.

“If we can bring the art to them, then we’re going to do that,” said Executive Director Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels. “But also we’re also incorporating important topics in a funding creative way.”

The latest project, “Anytown: The Musical” takes on the story of addiction through the eyes of high school students. From a student athlete dealing with addiction, to the way the opioid epidemic impacts everyone it touches, those involved say the story shows every side of the crisis.

“It’s a real thing and people struggle with it. And I think it’s important that we take the show to people,” said actor Ashlyn Mullins. “Just let them realize that, ‘Hey, if you’re going through this, it’s okay.’ Like, you can get through it.”

The actors say it is good to be able to share the truth of addiction in a way students might better connect.

“Even if you’re like an All-Star athlete or have a 4.0 GPA; you can be a great person and still like fall into that trap,” said actor Ally Carlsten. “I think this musical really encapsulates the idea that that can happen to really anybody.”

The show will hit many schools in the next few weeks, but will also be open to the public for one night at the theater. Tickets are free Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m., but a donation of $10 is suggested. All donations will go to the Westcare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.