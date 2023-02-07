The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky

The show dives into opioid addiction through the high school lens.
The show dives into opioid addiction through the high school lens.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools.

The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.

“If we can bring the art to them, then we’re going to do that,” said Executive Director Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels. “But also we’re also incorporating important topics in a funding creative way.”

The latest project, “Anytown: The Musical” takes on the story of addiction through the eyes of high school students. From a student athlete dealing with addiction, to the way the opioid epidemic impacts everyone it touches, those involved say the story shows every side of the crisis.

“It’s a real thing and people struggle with it. And I think it’s important that we take the show to people,” said actor Ashlyn Mullins. “Just let them realize that, ‘Hey, if you’re going through this, it’s okay.’ Like, you can get through it.”

The actors say it is good to be able to share the truth of addiction in a way students might better connect.

“Even if you’re like an All-Star athlete or have a 4.0 GPA; you can be a great person and still like fall into that trap,” said actor Ally Carlsten. “I think this musical really encapsulates the idea that that can happen to really anybody.”

The show will hit many schools in the next few weeks, but will also be open to the public for one night at the theater. Tickets are free Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m., but a donation of $10 is suggested. All donations will go to the Westcare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Office Facebook
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Perry County Fiscal Court
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax

Latest News

Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - 4:00 p.m.
Housing Slump - February 7, 2023
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Session - 4:00 p.m.
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023
Legislative Update - February 7, 2023