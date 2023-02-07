Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, February, 6, 2023
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the newest edition of our boys’ and girls’ mountain basketball top 10.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
- North Laurel
- Harlan County
- Harlan
- Pulaski County
- Hazard
- Corbin
- Martin County
- South Laurel
- Pikeville
- Floyd Central
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Pulaski County
- Lawrence County
- Rockcastle County
- Jackson County
- Knox Central
- Johnson Central
- Martin County
