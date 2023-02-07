Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10, February, 6, 2023

By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here is the newest edition of our boys’ and girls’ mountain basketball top 10.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL:

  1. North Laurel
  2. Harlan County
  3. Harlan
  4. Pulaski County
  5. Hazard
  6. Corbin
  7. Martin County
  8. South Laurel
  9. Pikeville
  10. Floyd Central

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Corbin
  4. Pulaski County
  5. Lawrence County
  6. Rockcastle County
  7. Jackson County
  8. Knox Central
  9. Johnson Central
  10. Martin County

