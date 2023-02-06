Virgil Osborne, founding member of WYMT Mountain Classic Committee, dies at 88

virgil osborne
virgil osborne(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Virgil Osborne died on Sunday, Feb 5, at the age of 88.

Osborne was a former school teacher at Virgie and Jenkins, and he also coached basketball, baseball and football.

He was a founding member of the WYMT Mountain Classic basketball tournament, as well as the Pike County Bowl.

Osborne was also the director of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program.

Osborne’s visitation will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home.

Services will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

The funeral will be on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home.

You can read Osborne’s entire obituary here.

