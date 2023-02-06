Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon.

Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.

Original Story: Police in one Southern Kentucky county are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Daisy Buchanan was last seen leaving her home in Somerset Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since.

Buchanan left in her 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky tag 647-JDS.

If you have seen Buchanan or know where she might be, please call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or you can text PCSOTIP to 847411.

