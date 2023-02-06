Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation
Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky.

If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County.

“There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like, or was that a nuclear test site or what is the situation with that,” said Harlan County Magistrate Paul Browning.

On Jan. 19, Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club reached an agreement in a lawsuit the groups filed against A & G Coal Corporation. The company is owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The Herald Leader reports the company stopped mining there in 2013. The report said reclamation did not happen shortly after.

“It’s more profitable in the long run to reclaim as you mine, as opposed to just mining, and then having to come back and have a pure expense of reclamation,” he said.

Browning has mining experience. He said he is happy to see what reclamation is going on so far.

“But from a time perspective, I don’t know the amount of equipment that would have to be used,” he said. “That would have to take this down from a one to year project, we’re talking years.”

He said as tourism picks up in those areas of Kentucky and Virginia, the mine area has endless possibilities.

A news release said A&G has committed to completing reclamation by Aug. 31, 2023.

You can read a statement from the three organizations that filed the lawsuit here.

WYMT reached out to A&G for comment, but the number we called was disconnected.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Troy L. Johnson
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Pedestrian crash
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

Legislature reconvening - 4:00 p.m.
Legislature reconvening - 4:00 p.m.
Mine Reclamation - 4:00 p.m.
Mine Reclamation - 4:00 p.m.
Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them...
Legislators prepare to resume session Tuesday
Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind...
UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use
Perry County Fiscal Court
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax