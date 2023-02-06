Showers return during warm work week

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm air appears here to stay as we enter the first full work week of February, the only issue is that some showers working in may spoil the mild air party.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Today’s partly cloudy skies look to continue overnight as breezes continue through the region. That will keep us from seeing much in the way of cooler air, with lows only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the region.

Partly cloudy skies look to turn mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon tomorrow as this next system works closer to the region. I think we’re dry during the day, but changes arrive as we head into Tuesday night as our next system pushes through. Lows are much warmer than average in the middle 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

We’ll continue to see the potential for scattered showers through the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night as our front stalls in the region. Highs stay quite mild in the lower 60s. More of the same as another area of rain heads our way for late Wednesday and into Thursday, with breezy highs in the 60s.

We’ll dry out for a bit late Thursday and into Friday as highs stay in the middle 50s. Then, we’ll have to watch another system moving toward the region. This one looks to bring not only rain back to the region late Friday night and into Saturday, but as temperatures tumble toward Saturday, we could be looking at some wintry mix back into the region. We’ll have to keep an eye on things as we head toward this weekend.

