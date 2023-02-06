Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop.

Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021.

Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation.

During a search of the car, police found drug paraphernalia, a set of digital scales, three bags of a crystal substance and $700 cash.

The sheriff’s office determined the crystal substance was meth. They found three bags of meth for a total weight of more than 56 grams.

Jason S. Dennis of Monticello faces a host of charges relating to this incident.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

