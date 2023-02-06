Police: WV man accused of holding family hostage with metal pipe

Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan in Mingo County is charged with malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.

Deputies say Jewell is accused of holding family members against their will following an argument. Victims say Jewell became violent and hit several people inside the home with a metal pipe.

One victim jumped out of a window to get away and ran to a nearby restaurant to call 911 for help, officials say.

When police arrived, they say Jewell approached them with the metal pipe and refused to drop the weapon.

The criminal complaint states law enforcement used a taser to make the arrest.

Jewell is accused of injuring at least two people inside the home. Both women were hit on the back of the head. Deputies say one woman required immediate medical attention. No word on any of the victims current conditions.

