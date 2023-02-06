Police in Estill County arrest woman following large drug bust during traffic stop

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges after police find a large amount of drugs in her car during a weekend traffic stop.

It happened on South Irvine Road early Sunday morning.

Irvine Police stopped the car during a proactive patrol.

When K-9 officer Titan was brought in for a free air sniff, he alerted officers that there were drugs in the car.

During a search, police found more than 145 grams of suspected meth, 15 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 29 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than four grams of marijuana.

In addition to the drugs, officers also found cash, a gun and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The woman, who was not identified, is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

