Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

Not much information was released, but the post did say that everyone on the bus was examined by emergency personnel and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

We have no word on what might have caused the accident.

