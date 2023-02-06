Owsley County school bus involved in accident

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

Not much information was released, but the post did say that everyone on the bus was examined by emergency personnel and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

We have no word on what might have caused the accident.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Troy L. Johnson
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Pedestrian crash
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

Mine Reclamation - 5:30 p.m.
Mine Reclamation - 5:30 p.m.
Legislature reconvening - 4:00 p.m.
Legislature reconvening - 4:00 p.m.
Mine Reclamation - 4:00 p.m.
Mine Reclamation - 4:00 p.m.
Legislature reconvening - 6:00 p.m.
Legislature reconvening - 6:00 p.m.