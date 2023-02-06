One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A theft complaint turned into much more this weekend in Whitley County.

On Sunday, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was on his way to another call when he overheard a call about a theft at a store in the Canada Town community.

In a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, we’re told the sheriff was able to catch up with the suspect’s car on Liberty Church Road, but they took off, leading him on a short chase.

Once the car was stopped, Sheriff Elliotte was able to take the driver, Emilie Davis, 22, of Williamsburg, into custody and recover the stolen items.

Later, police found out that as she was leaving the store, she nearly hit another car with three people inside. The driver of that car was able to follow Davis’s car and update police on her location.

Davis is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, one count of wanton endangerment on a police officer, shoplifting, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police and multiple traffic violations.

She was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

