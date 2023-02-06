Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

In Leslie County, more than $300,000 will go toward what state officials say is “badly needed resurfacing” to Army Trail and Lower Bowens Creek Road. In an application from the Fiscal Court, officials said both roads suffer from “slips, slides and breaks in pavement.”.

In Johnson County, more than $250,000 will go toward resurfacing Big Lick Branch Road and Cannel Coal Gap Road. Menifee County will get $67,500 to fix two roads there and the City of Middlesboro will receive $47,000 to repair South 23rd Street.

You can see the list of projects here at home and across the state here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.