Mild start to the week, rain chances return later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the temperatures definitely won’t feel like it, it is definitely still February. You can keep your umbrella stowed away for a little longer, but you’ll need it at some point.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a chilly but manageable start to the new work and school week, it’s going to be a fairly nice Monday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies tonight will drop us back into the upper 30s. Simple enough, right?

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to increase tomorrow, but our rain chances, small as they are, look to hold off until the nighttime hours. Highs will soar into the low 60s thanks to some warm winds out of the southwest. It will feel a bit breezy at times, so be ready for that. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday night, but it looks like those will be few and far between. The clouds will stick around though and that will trap in some of our daytime heat, keeping us in the upper 40s for overnight lows.

Wednesday is when you might need your rain gear. Scattered rain chances return to the region with an approaching system. Temperatures should still stay close to 60 even with the rain chances. We should only drop into the mid-50s overnight.

Thursday looks to feature a little bit of everything from rain chances to some sunshine and the warmest temperatures of the week with most folks getting into the mid-60s for highs.

Spotty showers will linger on Friday as the front moves in. Highs will be in the low 60s in front of it and drop into the low to mid-30s behind it.

Our next shot of winter weather could be Friday night into Saturday. We’re still trying to pin that down, so we’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.