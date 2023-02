SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior guard Aden Barnett reached 2,500 points for his career on Friday and helped Magoffin County defeat Martin County in the process, 70-58.

Aden Barnett and the Hornets are currently on a three-game win streak and look to make it four in a row when they take on East Ridge on Wednesday.

