Kentucky receives single vote in AP Top 25

USC won in a match against Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10.
USC won in a match against Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10.((AP Photo/James Crisp))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season.

The new poll out Monday also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years.

The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season.

Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes. Marquette is in the top 10 for the first time since 2019. That also was the last time N.C. State was ranked before checking in at No. 22.

Kentucky received only one vote by the AP voters.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Purdue(22-2)Big Ten
2Houston(22-2)American
3Alabama(20-3)SEC
4Arizona(21-3)Pac-12
5Texas(19-4)Big 12
6Tennessee(19-4)SEC
7UCLA(19-4)Pac-12
8Virginia(17-4)ACC
9Kansas(18-5)Big 12
10Marquette(19-5)Big East
11Iowa State(16-6)Big 12
12Kansas State(18-5)Big 12
13Xavier(19-5)Big East
14Baylor(17-6)Big 12
15Saint Mary’s(21-4)West Coast
16Gonzaga(19-5)West Coast
17TCU(17-6)Big 12
18Indiana(16-7)Big Ten
19Miami(18-5)ACC
20Providence(17-6)Big East
21UConn(18-6)Big East
22NC State(19-5)ACC
23Creighton(15-8)Big East
24Rutgers(16-7)Big Ten
25San Diego State(18-5)Mtn. West

