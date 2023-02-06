Kentucky receives single vote in AP Top 25
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season.
The new poll out Monday also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years.
The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season.
Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes. Marquette is in the top 10 for the first time since 2019. That also was the last time N.C. State was ranked before checking in at No. 22.
Kentucky received only one vote by the AP voters.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Purdue
|(22-2)
|Big Ten
|2
|Houston
|(22-2)
|American
|3
|Alabama
|(20-3)
|SEC
|4
|Arizona
|(21-3)
|Pac-12
|5
|Texas
|(19-4)
|Big 12
|6
|Tennessee
|(19-4)
|SEC
|7
|UCLA
|(19-4)
|Pac-12
|8
|Virginia
|(17-4)
|ACC
|9
|Kansas
|(18-5)
|Big 12
|10
|Marquette
|(19-5)
|Big East
|11
|Iowa State
|(16-6)
|Big 12
|12
|Kansas State
|(18-5)
|Big 12
|13
|Xavier
|(19-5)
|Big East
|14
|Baylor
|(17-6)
|Big 12
|15
|Saint Mary’s
|(21-4)
|West Coast
|16
|Gonzaga
|(19-5)
|West Coast
|17
|TCU
|(17-6)
|Big 12
|18
|Indiana
|(16-7)
|Big Ten
|19
|Miami
|(18-5)
|ACC
|20
|Providence
|(17-6)
|Big East
|21
|UConn
|(18-6)
|Big East
|22
|NC State
|(19-5)
|ACC
|23
|Creighton
|(15-8)
|Big East
|24
|Rutgers
|(16-7)
|Big Ten
|25
|San Diego State
|(18-5)
|Mtn. West
