Kentucky receives single vote in AP Top 25

(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season.

The new poll out Monday also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years.

The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season.

Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes. Marquette is in the top 10 for the first time since 2019. That also was the last time N.C. State was ranked before checking in at No. 22.

Kentucky received only one vote by the AP voters.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Purdue (22-2) Big Ten 2 Houston (22-2) American 3 Alabama (20-3) SEC 4 Arizona (21-3) Pac-12 5 Texas (19-4) Big 12 6 Tennessee (19-4) SEC 7 UCLA (19-4) Pac-12 8 Virginia (17-4) ACC 9 Kansas (18-5) Big 12 10 Marquette (19-5) Big East 11 Iowa State (16-6) Big 12 12 Kansas State (18-5) Big 12 13 Xavier (19-5) Big East 14 Baylor (17-6) Big 12 15 Saint Mary’s (21-4) West Coast 16 Gonzaga (19-5) West Coast 17 TCU (17-6) Big 12 18 Indiana (16-7) Big Ten 19 Miami (18-5) ACC 20 Providence (17-6) Big East 21 UConn (18-6) Big East 22 NC State (19-5) ACC 23 Creighton (15-8) Big East 24 Rutgers (16-7) Big Ten 25 San Diego State (18-5) Mtn. West

