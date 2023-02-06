February is National Heart Health Month

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. John Jones with the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky said cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death in the United States.

“Eastern Kentucky reflects the rest of the United States. Cardiovascular issues are the number one cause of death and cancer is number two,” said Jones.

He said it leads cancer and covid deaths. So, what can you do to ensure you are taking care of your heart?

“Really it comes down to less carbohydrates, less fat in your diet and more vegetables. Exercise is also integral in helping with heart health,” he added.

If you don’t know where to start. Jones said to make an appointment with your doctor to get more information on diet changes or exercise, and they will help come up with a plan best for you.

“Go to your family doctor. Have an evaluation. Blood work to check your cholesterol,” he said. “Then you can always have a stress test or more advanced testing just to make sure that you are in good heart health.”

If you think you are in great health but would like to focus on keeping your heart happy. He said you can never go wrong with getting your steps in each day.

“Even simple things like just getting in some cardio. Even if it’s just a brisk walk or a slow walk. Really just you know if you just increase the number of steps, you do a day. That’s why your fit bit and things like that have a step counter. 10,000 steps are kind of an optimal place for health,” he added.

National Heart Health Month is celebrated the entire month of February.

