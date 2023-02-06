Driver facing charges after police found him asleep behind the wheel at a gas pump

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following an incident late last week at a gas station.

On Friday morning, London Police noticed a driver that appeared to be asleep inside a truck with the engine running while sitting at a gas pump.

While police did not identify the station in question, they said it was on East Laurel Road.

Officers went to check on the driver, Jason Cunagin, 49, of London. When he stepped out of the truck, police could smell marijuana and noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were droopy. We’re told he also failed several field sobriety tests.

Cunagin is charged with DUI, no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to notify a change of address to the Department of Transportation.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

