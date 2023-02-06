ARH Mountain Student Achiever Allyson Springer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Allyson Springer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Allyson is a senior at Prestonsburg High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a student at the Floyd County Early College Academy, has been a Governor’s Scholar and a Roger’s Scholar.

She is a member of the National Honors Society, the Academic Team, and the Spanish Honor Society.

Congratulations, Allyson!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Troy L. Johnson
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Pedestrian crash
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Allyson Springer - February 6, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Allyson Springer - February 6, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray - January 31, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray - January 31, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray - January 31, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sawyer Thompson - January 30, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sawyer Thompson - January 30, 2023