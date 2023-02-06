ARH Mountain Student Achiever Allyson Springer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Allyson Springer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Allyson is a senior at Prestonsburg High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a student at the Floyd County Early College Academy, has been a Governor’s Scholar and a Roger’s Scholar.

She is a member of the National Honors Society, the Academic Team, and the Spanish Honor Society.

Congratulations, Allyson!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.