ARH Mountain Student Achiever Allyson Springer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Allyson Springer is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Allyson is a senior at Prestonsburg High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a student at the Floyd County Early College Academy, has been a Governor’s Scholar and a Roger’s Scholar.
She is a member of the National Honors Society, the Academic Team, and the Spanish Honor Society.
Congratulations, Allyson!
