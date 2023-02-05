Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects.

Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m.

They said there is an investigation underway following several reports of vandalism that night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566.

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
