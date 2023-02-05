Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects.

Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m.

They said there is an investigation underway following several reports of vandalism that night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566.

