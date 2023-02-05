Tracking above-average temperatures in the upcoming work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The calendar may say February, but it will feel more like late March as above-average temperatures return to the region.

Tonight through Monday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains as we close out the weekend. We stay dry and cool tonight. Low temperatures dip into the lower-30s under a mostly clear sky, so you will need the jacket if you have any plans.

A beautiful day is on tap on Monday. Again, we stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Get out and enjoy this awesome weather!

Into Monday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Tracking Milder Air and Rain Chances

Most of your Tuesday looks dry and mild. High temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly sunny sky. However, rain chances look to return by Tuesday night. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-40s.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s by Wednesday afternoon, and low temperatures only dip into the lower-50s as scattered showers linger into Wednesday night.

Rain chances look to stick around into Thursday. Scattered showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. We do start to dry out by Thursday night. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

Enjoy the mild weather while you can because it does not stay long. Most of your Friday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s. However, more showers are possible into Friday night. We are also monitoring another round of cooler air by Friday night and the weekend.

Saturday looks interesting. Models are hinting at possibly some wintry weather to start the weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs only reach the upper-30s, and lows fall into the mid-20s. We will keep a close eye on this and keep you posted, but, for now, scattered rain/snow showers look possible on Saturday.

