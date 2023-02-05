Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl.
Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello.
A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
During the search, deputies said they found a gun, a bag of marijuana and approximately 25 fentanyl pills.
Troy L. Johnson was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Johnson was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.