Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Troy L. Johnson
Troy L. Johnson(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello.

A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

During the search, deputies said they found a gun, a bag of marijuana and approximately 25 fentanyl pills.

Troy L. Johnson was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

