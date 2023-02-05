Old Wayland Gym recognized by Glory Road Project

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over 50 years, high school basketball tipped off in Wayland.

Floyd Central (taking the court as Wayland) handed Knott Central (taking the court as Hindman) a 53-42 loss.

The Old Wayland Gym is one of three in the mountains to be recognized by the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s Glory Road Project, the others being Old Hindman Gym and the Prestonsburg Fieldhouse.

Organizers hope to make Saturday’s throw back game an annual event, and even hope to host tournaments at Wayland.

