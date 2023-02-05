Kentucky beats Florida 72-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky sunk the first basket and never looked back...just as Mike Pratt would have wanted.

On the night Pratt’s jersey was retired, the Wildcats never trailed in a 72-67 win over Florida, extending their SEC win streak to six games.

Jacob Toppin led UK (16-7, 7-3 SEC) with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds. Cason Wallace led the team with 20 points.

Colin Castleton led Florida (13-10, 6-4) with 25 points.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Arkansas at Rupp Arena at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.