Kentucky beats Florida 72-67
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky sunk the first basket and never looked back...just as Mike Pratt would have wanted.
On the night Pratt’s jersey was retired, the Wildcats never trailed in a 72-67 win over Florida, extending their SEC win streak to six games.
Jacob Toppin led UK (16-7, 7-3 SEC) with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds. Cason Wallace led the team with 20 points.
Colin Castleton led Florida (13-10, 6-4) with 25 points.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Arkansas at Rupp Arena at 9 p.m.
