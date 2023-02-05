Kentucky beats Florida 72-67

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots an uncontested three point shot during the first half of an...
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) shoots an uncontested three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky sunk the first basket and never looked back...just as Mike Pratt would have wanted.

On the night Pratt’s jersey was retired, the Wildcats never trailed in a 72-67 win over Florida, extending their SEC win streak to six games.

Jacob Toppin led UK (16-7, 7-3 SEC) with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds. Cason Wallace led the team with 20 points.

Colin Castleton led Florida (13-10, 6-4) with 25 points.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Arkansas at Rupp Arena at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
WYMT Game of the Week Whitley County vs. South Laurel
South Laurel boys and girls dominate doubleheader with Whitley County

Latest News

The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - February 3, 2023
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 3, 2023)
Harris signing - February 3, 2023
Harris Phelps signs with Centre
Marc Warren was one of four Corbin football players to sign NLIs on Friday.
Four Corbin football players sign to play in college