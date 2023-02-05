Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant

Junior's Hibachi
Junior's Hibachi(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck is set to open its first restaurant in Perry County.

Junior’s Hibachi will be located in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutz Auto.

The opening date has not been set, but employees said they plan to open near the middle or end of March.

They said the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday, and they will still have their food truck traveling to other cities.

The restaurant’s menu will also be expanded.

In addition to take-out, Junior’s Hibachi will also have a small seating area for dine-in options.

“With all that being said, none of this could have been possible without you guys. We are so thankful for everyone of you. I always believed without our customers we are nothing. So, thank you again for the support; we love all of you and hope to see you once we open. Stay tuned as we will update once things start progressing,” a post read on Facebook.

