Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release.

The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon at a...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when...
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

Latest News

Raven Rock
EKY community makes plans for new resort
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Appalachian Horse Project
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand their work with free-roaming horses
WYMT Road Closed
U.S. 23 northbound closed in Pikeville due to ‘collision investigation’