Staying dry through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy work week across the region with several rounds of wintry mix, the forecast looks awesome for the weekend. Get out and enjoy!

Tonight through Sunday night

A mostly quiet weekend is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Overnight lows dip into the low-to-mid-30s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We remain dry and partly sunny. Be sure to enjoy this awesome weather across the region! High temperatures top out in the mid-50s.

Into Sunday night, we stay mostly dry and partly cloudy. Again, lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s.

Staying Mild Next Week

Above-average temperatures stick around into next week.

A beautiful day is on tap on Monday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows fall into the upper-30s.

We are tracking possible rain chances by midweek. Most of your Tuesday looks dry, but clouds will increase across the area. Highs soar into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Tuesday afternoon. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out, especially by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Lows only fall into the mid-40s.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday, especially for the second half of the day. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our next weather system looks to roll through the region by late Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures look to reach the low-to-mid-60s across the mountains. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We look to stay mild into Friday. Highs look to reach the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out. Lows look to tumble into the mid-30s by Friday night.

