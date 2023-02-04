Person dies in house fire

Person dies in house fire
Person dies in house fire(KBTX)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek.

Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating, dispatchers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Floyd County Incident - 6:00 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 6:00 p.m.
Eminent Domain - 4:00 p.m.
Eminent Domain - 4:00 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 5:30 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 5:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 4:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 4:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 5:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 5:30 p.m.