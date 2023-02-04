Person dies in house fire
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say.
The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek.
Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time.
The fire marshal is on the scene investigating, dispatchers say.
