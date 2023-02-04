Nine-year-old shares story of surving rare heart defect

Nine-year-old shares story of surving rare heart defect
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On National Wear Red Day, A nine-year-old girl is sharing her story of surviving a rare heart defect.

From the moment Story Hill was born, she faced several surgeries and challenges, but now she is a bouncing nine-year-old girl.

“She had her first heart surgery within a few days of her being born,” said Story’s mom, Lauren Hill. “We were in and out of the hospital that first year of her life.”

Story was prenatally diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It affects the structure of the left side of the heart and prevents valves from fully developing. Each year, the CDC estimates 1,025 babies are born with this condition.

“It was very, very hard because we didn’t know if she was going to make it or even if she would live to her first birthday,” Lauren said.

For months, each day was a blessing for Story’s parents, Lauren and Adam, relying on their faith to get them through the tough days. It’s even how they decided on Story’s name before she was born.

“That was the only name we could agree on before we found out about the heart defect,” said Lauren. “And then when we found out about her heart defect, I was like, ‘It definitely needs to be Story, because God’s going to have a story to tell through her life.”

At just nine months old, Story had a heart transplant.

“I felt like I got the breath knocked out of me,” Lauren said. “I remember it so vividly. I was standing over her little bed, and we knew her heart was in severe failure at the time. But we thought, maybe we can do different medicines or the third surgery a little bit sooner.”

Fast forward to today, Story is a healthy nine-year-old girl who loves math class.

And on this Wear Red Day, the Hills wear it proudly, supporting the millions of Americans, regardless of age, who have their own story.

“I just want them to know that God is with them and that you just have to keep on hoping even though it’s hard. You will always have miracles at the end,” Story said.

The Hills go to Columbus every three months for heart check ups.

They hope that by sharing their experience, it will be the encouragement families in a similar position need to hear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when...
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

Latest News

Raven Rock
EKY community makes plans for new resort
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
Appalachian Horse Project
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand their work with free-roaming horses
WYMT Road Closed
U.S. 23 northbound closed in Pikeville due to ‘collision investigation’