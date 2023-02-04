Ky. native, winner of HBO Max climbing show pushes for inclusivity in the sport

Ky. native, winner of HBO Max climbing show pushes for inclusivity in the sport
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cat Runner won the first season of the new HBO Max show, ‘The Climb,’ and now he’s coming back to the gym where he trained in hopes of inspiring a new generation of climbers.

“We want to invite people in from the community, so they know it’s a safer space, they know they belong here,” said Briana Mazzolini, one of the Board of Directors of the Red River Gorge Climbing Coalition. “And we’re creating future rock climbers in the process.”

Mazzolini-Blanchard says there has always been this financial barrier in rock climbing. So they are working to eliminate it by opening LEF Climbing for free Friday night, prioritizing new climbers and those who have been historically marginalized in the sport.

“That’s the whole point of what we’re doing. We’re showing up as Black and Brown and Indigenous and Queer climbers. To show other people they belong,” said Mazzolini-Blanchard. “You can’t be what you can’t see. And that’s why we’re here doing what we’re doing.”

And that’s exactly what one of their newest board members, Cat Runner, was doing there.

“So that more youth can try it. More adults can try it,” Runner said. “It’s a space that is prioritizing diversity within it and removing that barrier a lot of minorities may experience.”

The 24-year-old Louisville native spent time training in the Red River Gorge and at LEF.

Runner came out as a transgender man as a teenager. And now he’s inspiring new generations of climbers.

“That’s why representation is so important. It means something to see someone who looks like you doing something cool. It gives you proof that you can do it, too,” Runner said.

LEF will be hosting more free climbing nights for new climbers every month.

MORE:

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when...
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

Latest News

Raven Rock
EKY community makes plans for new resort
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
Appalachian Horse Project
Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand their work with free-roaming horses
WYMT Road Closed
U.S. 23 northbound closed in Pikeville due to ‘collision investigation’